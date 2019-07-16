See the magic of scratch painting

Scratch Painting is a unique way of creating a painting almost in reverse – by removing pigment. Artist Loretta Medeiros joined us to day to demonstrate the scratch painting technique.

Loretta started by tracing a photograph she took and used carbon paper to get that imagine on a prepared scratch board.

She then used special tools to draw and enhance the image.

Loretta will be showing her work at “A Clothesline” Fine and Art and Craft Show at the Historical Thomas Smith House on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a show presented by The Agawam Community Artists and Artisans.