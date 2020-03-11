See the play that inspired a popular “Rom-Com” movie at Westfield Theatre Group

(Mass Appeal) – She Loves Me is a musical coming to the Westfield Theatre Group. You may not recognize the title but the story inspired the popular 1998 film “You’ve Got Mail.” Here to tell us about the performance are actors Sophie Stevenson and Spencer Reese.

Enjoy this tale of finding love where you least expect it at the Westfield Women’s Club, 28 Court Street, Westfield. For tickets and more information, visit www.WestfieldTheatreGroup.com or call (413) 572-6838. Performances begin on March 20th and run through April 4th.