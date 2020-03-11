1  of  5
Breaking News
Westfield State University cancelling in-person classes due to coronavirus World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak as global pandemic NESCAC cancels all spring sports due to coronavirus concerns UMass system transitioning to remote learning over coronavirus concerns UPDATE: Everything we know about the 31 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.
Watch Live
3PM Coronavirus Update: Washington state, San Francisco ban large events, TSA workers test positive for coronavirus, and what exactly is a pandemic?

See the play that inspired a popular “Rom-Com” movie at Westfield Theatre Group

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – She Loves Me is a musical coming to the Westfield Theatre Group. You may not recognize the title but the story inspired the popular 1998 film “You’ve Got Mail.” Here to tell us about the performance are actors Sophie Stevenson and Spencer Reese.

Enjoy this tale of finding love where you least expect it at the Westfield Women’s Club, 28 Court Street, Westfield. For tickets and more information, visit www.WestfieldTheatreGroup.com or call (413) 572-6838. Performances begin on March 20th and run through April 4th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories