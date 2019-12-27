Self-care to stay healthy and happy in the New Year

(Mass Appeal) – It’s important to create time to care for yourself and what better time than a new decade to make a commitment to treat yourself with love and kindness. Sakina Ibrahim and Qumar Bilal joined us with tips on how to make positive life changes.

Ibrahaim said that while moving forward, it’s important to step back, acknowledge how far you’ve come and feel good about that. Bilal noted that treating yourself with kindness includes what you put in your body and to think about decreasing your caffeine intake and increasing exercise.

Ibrahaim noted that setting intentions for the New Year is a great way to set goals. She suggested getting together with friends for a mood board party – positive intention-setting for you and the people you love.