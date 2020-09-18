Senior foot care tips

(Mass Appeal) – As you age, it’s important to be aware of your foot health. Podiatric physician Dr. Louis Decaro joined us with some tips of what you can do to keep your feet and – therefore yourself, in tip top shape.

Dr. DeCaro recommends elevation for feet that swell, noting that it’s important to bring your feet above your heart.

He adds the diet and exercise play role in foot health and that older people should continue to wear their shoes at home, as sensitivity in the feet can decrease. You’ll be less prone to hurting your feet if they are protected by a shoe.