Senior Winter Safety

(Mass Appeal) – Winter time in New England can be especially difficult for senior citizens but there are a couple of programs in Southwick that were developed to make life a little easier for the town’s older adults.

Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson and Southwick Regional School Assistant Principal Mike Pescitelli explain how one program, Sand for Seniors, which launched a year ago, and another one, Seniors Helping Seniors that is soon to launch, are making an impact with keeping members of the town safe during winter conditions.

For more information contact the Southwick Council on Aging at (413) 569-5498.