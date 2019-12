Retail Manager Jay Gerace introduces us to the new Yankee Candle scents this holiday season.

Yankee Candle Village has extended hours for the holidays. They are open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find them online at www.YankeeCandle.com/village or follow the on Facebook and Instagram at Yankee Candle Village MA. The phone number there is 877-636-7707.