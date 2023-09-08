(MASS APPEAL) – September is National Breakfast Month and lifestyle contributor Limor Suss is here to share a few tasty ways to celebrate the most important meal of the day.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares National Breakfast Month Essentials.

Squeeze more protein into your breakfast with Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini.

SPAM® Maple Flavored combines sweet, natural maple flavoring with the salty goodness of SPAM® Classic, giving fans a delicious addition to their breakfast table and beyond. Add it to your waffles, breakfast burritos or a classic SPAM® and eggs combo for a delicious twist on breakfast, perfect for the fall season.

Sponsored by: Limor Media