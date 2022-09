(Mass Appeal) – Approximately 125 Americans die by suicide every day. Meaning, there is one suicide death in this country every 11.5 minutes. September is Suicide Prevention month and during the week of the 4th through 10th there is a heightened drive to create a greater awareness. Kate Nye, Suicide Prevention Coordinator with the Department of Veterans Affairs, and, Bryan Doe, an Outreach Coordinator at the Springfield Vet Center, join me now.