(Mass Appeal) – A relaxing boat ride is available to you and your family or friends right in South Hadley! Of course, we’re talking about The Lady Bea!

In a segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mass Appeal’s own Kayla Hevey spoke with Luke Brunelle about how we can enjoy a spectacular river cruise on the Connecticut River.

Enjoy a day time excursion or a beautiful sunset on the Connecticut River. Regular runs occur from late May until Columbus day. With air conditioning and heating, we are prepared to cruise in various weather conditions and keep it comfortable and fun. Go for one of our signature guided river tours, or book your private party with our satellite stereo, PA System, and video monitors. Also equipped with a full bar, indoor and sun deck seating available, and an on board restroom.

Private Event Charters

Celebrate your special occasion in style! Birthdays, weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, retirement celebrations, baby and bridal showers, and corporate events are always a great time out on the Lady Bea! We help you plan and organize the event and decorate for the occasion to make your event as stress-free as possible. Our charter menu has a variety of options and your event coordinator will be happy to help you make any special accommodations you require. Click here for booking information.

Narrated Cruises

Our 75 minute narrated cruises meander up the Connecticut River from Brunelle’s Marina to Northampton. The pristine water, unspoiled views, sandy beaches, and unmatched history will make a truly memorable experience for all. Cruises are subject to change based on special events, as well as early and late in the season. Adults are just $25, Seniors are $22, Kids 4-12 are $18, and our littlest cruisers 3 and under are free! Parties and Groups of 15 or more guests, must use our private charter rates.