(MASS APPEAL) – Seven Hills Child Care Resources is an organization that helps families, no matter their income, to find child care referrals tailored to each family’s needs. I am joined by Kim Dion, Assistant Vice President at Seven Hills Child Care Resources, and Marybeth Brown, Assistant Program Director with Seven Hill Child Care Resources, to learn more.

Seven Hills Child Care Resources

Seven Hills’ has several locations across Massachusetts, including West Springfield. This resource center is located at 95 Elm Street. For more information, visit sevenhills.org

