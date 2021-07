BOSTON (State House News Service)--The Department of Developmental Services (DDS) has sent an advisory to all providers, formed an internal group and shored up its oversight of investigation reports after Auditor Suzanne Bump flagged a handful of areas in which the agency's failure to follow prescribed timelines led to "higher-than-acceptable" risks to clients.

In an audit published by Bump's office last week, investigators found that DDS did not consistently meet its deadlines for developing action plans for alleged victims of abuse or mistreatment, did not make sure its provider-operated group homes submitted and finalized incident reports within the allowed timeframe, did not properly manage all administrative reviews, did not always issue investigation decision letters within required timeframes, and did not ensure that its employees always received security awareness training.