Baystate Health reports 533 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, 2,400 tested Teen charged with murder in Whiting St. shooting in Springfield Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke 12 COVID-19 deaths reported at Williamstown nursing home
3:30PM: Governor Baker, state heath officials to provide coronavirus update
Sew simple: Making your own mask at home

(Mass Appeal) – The CDC suggested that people wear masks while going about their daily activities, so we invited West Springfield quilter Janet McDonald to join us with an overview of how to make a simple, sewed mask at home.

McDonald has made about 300 masks for people from her home. She makes three different sizes, for men, women, and children. She gets the dimensions and sewing instructions from the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

Some masks have an opening that people can use to insert a coffee filter in for added protection.

