Shepherd’s pie sandwich with potato pancakes

(Mass Appeal) – This recipe gives the classic shepherd’s pie concept a modern twist! Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center shows us how it’s done. You can find the full recipe below.

Buckley Healthcare offers compassionate care and delicious food for their residents. They are located at 95 Laurel Street in Greenfield. You can reach them at (413) 774-3143. You can also find them online at www.BuckleyHealthcare.com.

Shephard’s Pie Sandwich

There are three components to this sandwich

a. Cheesy Corn

Ingredients

3 Slices Bacon

11 oz Creamed Corn

11 oz Whole Kernel Corn

8oz Butter

1 cup shredded Cheddar

Directions

Preheat Oven 350*

Place bacon in frying pan. Cook over medium heat. Drain and crumble.

In small casserole dish combine all ingredients and mix well.

Bake for 25 minutes; stir. Bake another 20 minutes. Or until heated through and set.

b. Potato Pancakes

Ingredients

1 Medium onion Peeled

4 large russet or idaho potatoes Peeled

2 large eggs

2 Tb all Purpose flour

6 Tb vegetable oil

6 Tb unsalted butter

Preparation Preheat oven to 200°F. Place 2 nonstick baking sheets in oven. Using box grater or food processor fitted with grating disc, coarsely grate onion and place in colander set in sink. Coarsely grate potatoes, add to colander, and set aside to drain. In large mixing bowl, lightly beat eggs, then whisk in flour. Press potatoes and onion to extract as much liquid as possible, then add to egg/flour mixture. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Using wooden spoon or hands, mix well, but do not overwork. In heavy-bottomed, 12-inch skillet over moderately high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter until hot but not smoking. Drop 4 scant 1/4-cup portions of potato mixture into pan and flatten with spatula to form four 3-inch pancakes. Fry until bottoms are golden-brown, 4 to 5 minutes, then turn over and fry until golden-brown and crisp, an additional 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain; season immediately with salt and pepper. Keep warm on baking sheets in oven while making remaining pancakes. Using paper towels, carefully wipe out pan. Add 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter and fry 4 more pancakes. Repeat with remaining batter, wiping out pan and adding 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter before each batch.

c.Burgers

3lbs 80-20 Ground Beef

2 Tb Montreal Steak season

Directions Mix seasoning in beef and make 8 patties

Cook in frying pan or grill for 5 minutes a side or until enternal temp reaches 135*

d. make beef gravy from scratch or purchase can gravy of choice

Then the build

