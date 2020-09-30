Sheraton Springfield taking proactive steps to ensure a safe and clean stay

(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Sheraton has made some major upgrades and changes to its cleaning and safety protocols to make sure hotel guests and staff are safe. Stacey Gravanis, general manager of the hotel, joined us to share all the impressive steps the hotel is taking.

The hotel made a major investment in the AtmosAir system, which removes 99.9 percent of the COVID-19 virus, pollution, bacteria, mold spores and dust in the air, replacing it with clean, fresh air. The hotel is also obtaining its Global Biorisk Advisory Council Certification (GBAC), which ensures the hotel’s rigorous high standards when it comes to keeping the facility clean and sanitized.

Katie DiClemente, the assistant director of sales and marketing, added that the hotel has taken creative steps for meeting and conferences, making room for social distancing and time for sanitization.

The Sheraton Springfield is located at One Monarch Place in Springfield. The phone number is 413-781-1010 and you can find them online at Marriott.com/bdlsm.

Segment sponsored by Sheraton Springfield.