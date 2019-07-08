Shindig performs a traditional tune for the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival

Magician Jonas Cain joins us to talk about a magical evening called The Magic of Hope. The event features an interactive comedy magic show, and is created to support the important work of Climb For Hope, a nonprofit that raises money for immunotherapy research being conducted at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. 100% of the funds raised by those in attendance at the magic show will be donated directly to Climb For Hope to propel this important research forward.

Jonas also shows us a card trick to preview his show. Watch closely!