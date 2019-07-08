Shindig performs a traditional tune for the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival

Peter Langmore, Chairman of Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival, previewed the 26th annual multicultural event.
David Breguet and John Kinnear, from the group Shindig, also performed a traditional Scottish tune.
NAME OF EVENT: 26th Annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival
DATES & TIMES: Saturday, July 20, 9 AM – 5 PM, entertainment until 10PM (rain or shine)
“ADDRESS: Look Park, 300 N Main St, Northampton, MA
ABOUT THE EVENT: Multi generational, multi cultural event. Features Highland Athletic, Dance, Pipe Band competitions. 33 food and merchant vendors, over 20 bands and clans. Children’s activities, Scottish animals, historic reenactment. Large entertainment tent with Celtic Pub and Celtic Rock bands Enter the Haggis, Albannach, Screaming Orphans, Tartan Terrors. Also, Pioneer Valley Harpers Guild and Shindig. Opening ceremonies at 11:30 featuring massed bands, clans, and much, much more.
Second largest Scottish Festival in New England and only one in Massachusetts.”