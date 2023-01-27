(MASS APPEAL) – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you’re looking to get something for your special someone while also supporting local businesses, then look no further. Joining me is Michelle Wirth, owner and founder of Feel Good Shop Local, to share how you can do just that.

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas from Local Businesses

Centered Vessel – Functional artisan pottery made by Maxine Oland in Amherst, MA.

Hallie’s Comet – One-of-a-kind semi-precious gemstones and metals are the foundation of this limited edition jewelry line. All work is designed and fabricated in my Western Mass. studio and is created with the utmost regard for quality and authenticity.

Hannon Made – Hannon Made is a woodworking company founded by craftsman Josh Hannon, a self-taught wood worker with over a decade of experience. Every piece from Hannon Made is individually crafted in his Greenfield, MA workshop.

Mangofish – We vividly celebrate and honor people, iconic places and special events with uniquely handcrafted beaded gifts and jewelry. Each main pendant is hand sewn with 72 carefully selected glass and crystal beads from the Czech Republic, Austria and Japan, marble from Ireland, and semi-precious stones from around the world.

Margie Grotsky Pottery – Handmade mugs, bowls, planters, tumblers, candles and more! Each piece is individually made, so no two pieces are exactly the same.

Poetic Basket Design – Every gift basket is hand-crafted for each order, so even when you order a standard basket you know it is put together just for you and not just grabbed off the shelf. We take extra care to make each basket as special as the person who is receiving it!

Rebecca Rose Designs – Pieces made from precious, semi – precious stones, pearls and crystals based in western Mass.

The BraLadies Boutique – Our goal is not just to sell you a bra, but to improve your quality of life by providing you with the support and comfort that a well-fitted bra brings and giving you the custom fit you deserve.

The GRATI Shop – The GRATI shop is a mission driven comfortable fashion and cruelty free local beauty brand focused on doing good and giving back.

Tribe Power Bites – A healthy snack alternatives as well as a movement to bring peoples together.

Weekend Beauty – Weekend Beauty is a women owned and operated small business located in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Sponsored by: Feel Good Shop Local