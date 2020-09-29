Should you get a flu shot?

(Mass Appeal) – Flu season is almost here, but this year could be especially dangerous because of COVID-19. According to the CDC, between 9 and 45 million Americans get sick with the flu each year, leading to at least 140,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 to 61,000 deaths. The coronavirus pandemic has already taxed health care providers, hospitals and resources, and adding an influx of flu patients will only worsen the strain.

Louise Cardellina is a Physician’s Assistant at American Family Care in Springfield. She offers her advice on the safety of the flu shot. and why it’s more important than ever to get the vaccine.