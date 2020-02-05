Show the love with a custom mug

Breaking News
(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a clever gift for the special people in your life for Valentine’s Day? We have a great DIY gift idea – create your own custom mug. Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, joined us to demonstrate how.

Boutet picked up plain white mugs and taped a cut out heart template on the face of the mug. She then used paint-based sharpies to draw a simple design on the front and around the cut out.

Bake the decorated mug in the oven at 350 degrees for a few minutes and your design will last!

