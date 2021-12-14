Upcoming cookie swap? These two recipes are sure to wow your friends

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for a new recipe to WOW your friends with at the upcoming cookie swap? Tea expert Sean Condon is here to share a festive recipe for a shredded coconut matcha cookie and earl grey shortbread cookies!!

Matcha Coconut Christmas Wreath Cookies

Ingredients

2 large egg whites

½ cup sugar

1 tsp. matcha powder

1¼ tsp. pure vanilla extract

14 oz. dried sweetened shredded coconut

green food coloring

green and red candies for decorations

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl, combine egg whites, sugar and vanilla; add shredded coconut and matcha powder and mix until well combined. Add a few drops of food coloring and mix until coconut is well covered. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of dough onto a prepared baking sheet. Moisten your fingers with water and make a hole in the center of each cookie. Carefully flatten dough with your fingers into a 3-inch wreath shape. Repeat with remaining dough. Press green and red candies into each cookie. Bake cookies for 8 minutes or until firm. Remove from oven and let cool completely on wire racks – cookies will firm up as they cool. Store in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Earl Grey Shortbread Cookies

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons lose Earl Grey tea leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature

Directions

In a food processor, pulse together the flour, tea, and salt, until the tea is just spotted throughout the flour.

Add the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and butter. Pulse together just until a dough is formed.

Place dough on a sheet of plastic wrap, and roll into a log, about 2 1/2-inches in diameter.

Tightly twist each end of the wrap, and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Slice the log into 1/3-inch thick disks.

Place on parchment or silpat lined baking sheets, 2 inches apart (2 probably needed depending on the size of sheets).

Bake until the edges are just brown, about 12 minutes.

Let cool on sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to wire racks and cool to room temperature.