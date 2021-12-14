Upcoming cookie swap? These two recipes are sure to wow your friends

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for a new recipe to WOW your friends with at the upcoming cookie swap? Tea expert Sean Condon is here to share a festive recipe for a shredded coconut matcha cookie and earl grey shortbread cookies!!

Matcha Coconut Christmas Wreath Cookies

Ingredients
2 large egg whites
½ cup sugar
1 tsp. matcha powder
1¼ tsp. pure vanilla extract
14 oz. dried sweetened shredded coconut
green food coloring
green and red candies for decorations

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, combine egg whites, sugar and vanilla; add shredded coconut and matcha powder and mix until well combined. Add a few drops of food coloring and mix until coconut is well covered.
  3. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of dough onto a prepared baking sheet. Moisten your fingers with water and make a hole in the center of each cookie. Carefully flatten dough with your fingers into a 3-inch wreath shape. Repeat with remaining dough. Press green and red candies into each cookie.
  4. Bake cookies for 8 minutes or until firm. Remove from oven and let cool completely on wire racks – cookies will firm up as they cool.
  5. Store in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Earl Grey Shortbread Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons lose Earl Grey tea leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature

Directions
In a food processor, pulse together the flour, tea, and salt, until the tea is just spotted throughout the flour.
Add the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and butter. Pulse together just until a dough is formed.

Place dough on a sheet of plastic wrap, and roll into a log, about 2 1/2-inches in diameter.
Tightly twist each end of the wrap, and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Slice the log into 1/3-inch thick disks.
Place on parchment or silpat lined baking sheets, 2 inches apart (2 probably needed depending on the size of sheets).
Bake until the edges are just brown, about 12 minutes.
Let cool on sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to wire racks and cool to room temperature.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal