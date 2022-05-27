(Mass Appeal) – Looking for an easy but delicious meal that’s light and easy to prepare? Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield is here with the perfect Summer meal – Shrimp with Crispy Rice and Citrus.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup medium- or long-grain white rice

½tsp. Diamond Crystal or ¼ tsp. Morton kosher salt, plus more

12oz. mixed citrus (such as Cara Cara oranges, blood oranges, and/or grapefruit)

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½tsp. mild chile flakes, plus more for serving

1lb. shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails removed

1 avocado, sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 cups arugula

PREPARATION:

Step 1 Rinse rice in a fine-mesh sieve until water runs clear. Place in a medium saucepan; add ½ tsp. Diamond Crystal or ¼ tsp. Morton kosher salt and 1¼ cups water. Stir well, then bring to a boil. Cover with a lid and reduce heat to lowest setting. Cook, undisturbed, 15 minutes. Remove from heat, uncover, and fluff rice with a fork.



Step 2 Meanwhile, slice an orange in half and finely grate in zest from 1 half into a large bowl. Squeeze juice from same half through a fine-mesh sieve into bowl; discard seeds (if using grapefruit, use 2 tsp. zest and 3 Tbsp. juice). Whisk in garlic, lime juice, 2 Tbsp. oil, and ½ tsp. mild chile flakes.



Step 3 Meanwhile, remove peel and white pith from remaining citrus; discard. Slice citrus into ¼”-thick rounds; set aside.



Step 4 Pat shrimp dry; season with salt. Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Cook shrimp, tossing occasionally, until bright pink and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to bowl with dressing; toss to coat.



Step 5 Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in same pan over medium-high. Add rice; press into an even layer with a spoon. Cook, undisturbed, until light golden and crisp underneath, 6-8 minutes. Divide rice among plates, arranging crisped side up.

Step 6 Add avocado, onion, arugula, and reserved citrus rounds to bowl with shrimp and season with salt; toss well. Spoon over rice; drizzle any remaining dressing on top. Sprinkle mild chile flakes over.