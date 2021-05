SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Nancy F. Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber, has been elected president of the Mass. Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (MACCE) through 2022. MACCE is a Massachusetts-based organization that offers valuable resources and networking opportunities to its member chamber of commerce professionals across the Commonwealth.

Creed has over 25 years experience in strategic alliance building, communications, public relations, media relations, and government and community outreach experience. She has served as president of the Springfield Regional Chamber since 2016. Prior to becoming chamber president, she served as vice president of marketing and communications.