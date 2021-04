(Mass Appeal) –

Nadim Kashouh is the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill and he’s going to show us how to make Simmered Chicken over Hashwee Rice.

Ingredients:

3LB whole chicken

2 cups of rice

Half a LB of ground beef, lamb or turkey

A teaspoon of chicken base

Half a teaspoon of black pepper.

Half a teaspoon of allspice

¾ tablespoons of ground cinnamon

2 bay leaves

2 dry bay leaves

¼ cup of vegetable/olive oil blend.