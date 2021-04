(Mass Appeal) - The Springfield Museums, in partnership with the US Fish and Wildlife, is celebrating a virtual Earth Day Festival on Sunday April 18 followed up by Earth Week: Take Action! the week of April 19-23. Through this partnership you can experience the amazing Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow.

Dan Augustino and Kevin Kopchynski from the Springfield Museums share details about the program and the wildlife refuge.