Simple and quick strawberry cake recipe

Nancy Parent from Tiers of Joy shows us how to make a refreshing strawberry cake using ingredients you may already have in your cabinet.

She also offers a funny story about a science fair frog who turned into a long-term pet!

Strawberry cake

Ingredients:

6 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 c. sugar

2 tbsp. sugar

1 large egg

1/2 c. milk

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 lb. strawberries

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 10-inch pie plate. Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together into a medium bowl. Put butter and 1 cup sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Reduce speed to medium-low; mix in egg, milk, and vanilla. Reduce speed to low; gradually mix in flour mixture. Transfer batter to buttered pie plate. Arrange strawberries on top of batter, cut sides down and as close together as possible. Sprinkle remaining 2 tablespoons sugar over berries. Bake cake 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees. Bake until cake is golden brown and firm to the touch, about 1 hour. Let cool in pie plate on a wire rack. Cut into wedges. Cake can be stored at room temperature, loosely covered, up to 2 days.