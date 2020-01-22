Simple chic tips to looking fashionable and staying warm

(Mass Appeal) – It can be tough to combine fashion and function for cold weather, but Melana Chipps, owner of Fancy That Antiques, joined us with stylish solutions.

According to Chipps, the key is layering. Start with a basic dress and opaque tights and layer with a jacket and scarf for work – trade it out more dazzling jacket if you have evening plans.

Chipps adds it is always nice to have something in your car just in case – in addition to some cute shoes to swap out for winter boots, think about more practical items like a blanket, a protein bar, and some water.