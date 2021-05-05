Simple Elegant Mother’s Day Recipe from Cabot Creamery Cooperative

(Mass Appeal) – Cabot Creamery Cooperative is owned by 850 dairy farm families throughout New England and New York, and they have been voted as having the world’s best cheddar cheese.

One of those family farms is Dutch Hollow Farm in New York, which is owned by the Chittenden family. Nate Chittenden joins us to talk more about Cabot, and share a delicious recipe for Mother’s Day.

“Overnight” French Toast

1 day old loaf French bread

1 Cup Brown Sugar

1/2 Cup Cabot butter (salted or unsalted)

1/4 REAL maple Syrup

For the Custard:

1 cup milk

1 8oz container Cabot triple cream yogurt (salted caramel or other flavor of your choice

2 Tsp vanilla

6 eggs

1. – Cut French bread into either cubes or slices as you prefer and set aside

2. – Melt butter into medium sauce pan with brown sugar and maple syrup on medium heat until sugar is completely dissolved. Pour into bottom of 13×9″ glass pan

3 – Whisk all ingredients for custard until uniform in large bowl.

4 – Arrange bread pieces into baking dish on top of brown sugar glaze to evenly cover

5 – Pour custard over top of bread until completely covered. Cover in plastic wrap and set aside for at least half an hour.

6 – Set oven to 350, remove plastic wrap and bake for 30-40 minutes until top is golden. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

(Sliced bananas or other fruit can be added if desired)

