Simple movements to help deescalate internal stress

(Mass Appeal) – We are living in very stressful times and stress can be very hard to manage. Luckily Bonni-Lynne Sandler, owner of HeartnSoul Yoga, joined us to show some simple body movements and sounds that work to hijack the sympathetic nervous system and combat stress.

Sandler said that your sympathetic nervous system is commonly known as your “fight or flight” nervous system.

By using a combination of sound a movement you can manipulate your body and reduce stress – even giggle a little bit!