Simple moves to help alleviate back pain

(Mass Appeal) – Back pain is a common problem among people and it’s hard to avoid: whether you sit too long or stand too long, soreness can set in. Dr. Roger St. Onge, from Move Athletics Physical Therapy, joined us with some simple ways to beat back pain.

St. Onge first showed us the proper way to sit and pointed out that many of us find it easy to slip into a slump. A simple move toward the end of the chair and dipping one leg under the chair can bring some relief.

There are also moves that can be done on the floor. Lying down with your knees bent, St. Onge suggests pushing your upper thighs down, creating space in your lower back. The cat and cow moves are also great for stretching your back and bringing much needed relief.