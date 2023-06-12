(Mass Appeal) – As you heard a few minutes ago, incorporating seaweed into your diet can have some very positive health benefits. Here to show us some easy ways to add seaweed into our meals is Eddie Chen, of K’s Japanese Restaurant in Westfield.

Eating wakame seaweed offers several benefits for overall health and well-being. Here are some of the key benefits of including wakame seaweed in your diet:

1. Rich in Nutrients: Wakame seaweed is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as minerals such as iodine, calcium, and magnesium. These nutrients are vital for maintaining a healthy immune system, supporting bone health, and promoting overall vitality.

2. Source of Fiber: Wakame seaweed is a good source of dietary fiber. Fiber plays a crucial role in maintaining digestive health, preventing constipation, and supporting a healthy weight by promoting feelings of fullness.

3. Antioxidant Properties: Wakame seaweed contains antioxidants, such as flavonoids and carotenoids, which help protect the body against oxidative stress caused by harmful free radicals. Antioxidants have been linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and certain types of cancer.

4. Promotes Thyroid Health: Wakame seaweed is a natural source of iodine, a nutrient essential for proper thyroid function. The thyroid gland relies on iodine to produce thyroid hormones that regulate metabolism, growth, and development. Including wakame seaweed in your diet can help maintain optimal thyroid function.

5. Supports Heart Health: The presence of certain compounds in wakame seaweed, such as omega-3 fatty acids, can contribute to cardiovascular health. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and improve overall heart health.

6. May Aid Weight Management: Wakame seaweed is low in calories and fat while providing a satisfying umami flavor. Including it in meals can help enhance the taste and texture of dishes without significantly increasing calorie intake, making it a great addition to a weight-conscious diet.

7. Skin and Hair Benefits: The nutrients found in wakame seaweed, including vitamins A and C, can contribute to healthier skin and hair. These vitamins support collagen production, which helps maintain skin elasticity, reduce signs of aging, and promote shiny, vibrant hair.

It’s important to note that while wakame seaweed offers numerous health benefits, it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Additionally, individuals with thyroid conditions or iodine sensitivities should consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating wakame seaweed into their diet.

EASY COOKING MISO

1. Boiling 2 quart of water

2. 2 tea spoon of miso paste

3. Cooking seaweed with miso paste

4. Few fish flake and sake

5. Top with green onion and soft tofu.

MAKE SEAWEED SALAD

1. Buy seaweeed salad

2. Cut some greens (cucumber, spinach, tomato, avocado.)

3. Mix them

4. op with some tuna or salmon cube.

5. Optional: sprinkle some green oinion and sesame seeds.