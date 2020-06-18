Simple sheet pan fajitas are a healthy weeknight meal

(Mass Appeal) – Fajitas are always delicious, but our friend Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen has made them even more delicious and turned them into a one pan wonder – perfect for a weeknight meal!

Cappa first took a sheet pan and covered it with foil for easy clean-up. Then, showed us two ways to make fajitas – classic and Asian style. For the classic, take sliced peppers, onions, and chicken and toss with oil and sprinkle with fajita seasoning. For the Asian, combine chicken, peppers, sugar snap peas and soy sauce – Cappa recommends low sodium.

After roasting until the chicken is cooked through in a 350 degree oven, Cappa used a traditional tortilla for the classic fajita and a lettuce wrap for the Asian-style.