Simple slow cooker suppers: Savory beef stew

(Mass Appeal) – Slow cooker recipes are great for so many reasons, like they are low maintenance and delicious. Registered nurse and certified health coach Lucy Morton joined showed us how they can be healthy, too – with her slow cooker beef stew.

Lucy’s Beef Stew

1 1/2 lb of stew meat\

2 Tbs olive oil

4 carrots, peeled and sliced 1-inch thick

2 celery stalks chopped

1 sweet potato

1 bag of cauliflower and broccoli mix

1 medium yellow onion, cut into thin wedges

2 cloves of garlic

salt and pepper

1 bay leaf

2 cups beef broth

1- 15 oz can fire-roasted tomtatoes

2 Tbs tapioca flour (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook in batches if necessary, stirring occasionally, until brown on all sides. Transfer the beef to a 4 quart slow cooker. Add carrots, celery, sweet potato, cauliflower and broccoli mix, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, bay leaf, broth, tomatoes, and flour. Stir to combine. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours of on high for 3 to 4 hours, or until beef and vegetables are tender. If using tapioca flour, turn the slow cooker on high if using the the low setting. In a small bowl, stir together the tapioca flour and 2 tablespoons of water. Stir into the stew. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf before serving.

Can be made in the instant pot. Use the instant pot instead of the skillet, select saute and adjusting to high. In the second step, add the ingredients to the beef in the instant pot and lock the lid in place. Select manual and cook on high pressure for 25 minutes. Use natural release for 10 minutes, then quick release. Continue the last step, selecting saute and adjusting to high on the instant pot.