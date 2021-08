CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with why it could maintain hurricane strength as it makes landfall here in New England.

As we track Henri, we do expect it to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane and that's what it could be as it moves into the coastline of Cape Cod and Rhode Island. The reason why, is that water temperatures are well into the 70s off the New England coast.