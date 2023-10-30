(Mass Appeal) – October is Global Diversity Awareness Month and the month has been filled with important events creating a busy time for folks and workplaces at the intersections of DEIB, Climate, Sustainability, Culture and Tech.
Dr. Fadia Nordtveit, professor at Springfield College, is with me now to talk about how you can elevate the diversity discussion in your workplace and among your friends.
