(Mass Appeal) – Dr. Roger St. Onge, a physical therapist at Move Athletics, joined us in Studio 1 A to show us some simple exercises to combat foot pain.

Dr. St. Onge compared our shoe-wearing feet to wearing tight gloves on our hands all day and every week. The same constraints that you would experience in your hands you also experience in your feet.

Dr. St. Onge showed exercises you can do with a lacrosse ball and suggested trying to move your toes up and down one at a time.