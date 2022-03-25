(Mass Appeal) – There are endless ways to prepare seafood but sometimes, simple is the way to go! Joining me now is our friend, author and fitness and nutrition expert, Danielle Formaro!

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. cod fillet

olive oil

1⁄4 tsp. salt

1⁄4 tsp. pepper

1⁄4 tsp. garlic powder

1⁄4 tsp. onion powder

1⁄4 tsp. oregano

1 (14.5 oz.) can chopped tomatoes or 3 freshly chopped Roma tomatoes

2 lemons (cut into quarters)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to bake at 350°F.

Arrange cod fillet in a single layer on a medium baking pan. Combine all dry ingredients in a bowl: salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano.

Drizzle olive oil, and then sprinkle dry herb mixture over the fish. Spoon chopped tomato right over the top of the fillet.

Place cod into the oven and cook for about 20 minutes. (When you see the fish start to flake apart a little, you can tell it is done).

Squeeze some lemon on top and enjoy.