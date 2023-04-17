WWLP
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted: Apr 17, 2023 / 12:57 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 17, 2023 / 02:43 PM EDT
(Mass Appeal) – Once you have your prom dress picked out, what’s next on the to-do list? What are you going to do with your hair? Basia Belz, owner of Vivid Hair Salon & Spa, shares some simple yet elegant hairstyles that are doable at home.
