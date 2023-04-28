(Mass Appeal) – Lupus is a chronic and long-term autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. If you know anyone diagnosed with it you’ll do whatever you can to help them. Maria Dowgiewicz , president and founder of Sisters of Steel Western Mass, a women’s motorcycle riding club and Maria Siciliano, vice-president and co-founder, talk about an upcoming fundraiser for the local Lupus foundation.