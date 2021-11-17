Six Flags presents Holiday in the Park Lights & Drive-Thru experience

(Mass Appeal) – Six Flags New England will welcome back Holiday in the Park Lights and a Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience for the 2021 season. Both of these specialty events will operate Friday, November

26 through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Guests will be able to select their ideal holiday experience, choosing between an immersive walk-thru that includes family rides on weekends, or a festive light display drive-thru on weekdays.



Holiday in the Park Lights is a newly branded walk-thru event that made its debut in 2020 to

rave reviews. This holiday spectacular features over the top theming, immersive light displays

and a host of children’s rides for the park’s littlest thrill seekers. For the 2021 season, the park

will offer even more lights, plus new, larger-than-life décor, and a FREE holiday candy trail for

kids 12 and under. Six Flags New England also welcomes back its world-class entertainment featuring festive shows, memorable characters, and of course, Santa Claus.



Holiday in the Park Lights will be free to all Members and Season Pass Holders with

discounted day-tickets available at sixflags.com/newengland.