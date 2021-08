(Mass Appeal) – The farm stands are exploding with flavor right now, so we invited Chef John Slattery…. someone who has a lot of knowledge about farm fresh vegetables….. here to make a skillet chicken with garden tomatoes and parmesan.

Skillet Chicken with Garden Tomatoes

Ingredients:

1 1/2/ lbs Boneless Chicken Breast cubes

1 small onion chopped

1 clove of garlic minced

Salt

Pepper (both to taste)

1/2 cup of fresh basil

Plum tomatoes

Olive Oil

Grated Parm

Shredded Mozz