Skincare tips to help fight damage from summer sun and cool evenings

(Mass Appeal) – Help your skin make the transition into Fall with these easy to follow tips from Jaimie Tucker, Blogger at www.jaimietucker.com.

Jaimie recommends using a gentle facewash and a good moisturizer to help hydrate skin. A good body scrub will exfoliate dead cells and leave your skin feeling smoother. You can make your own using coconut oil and sugar. Be careful because the mix can get slippery in the shower!

If you have sun damage, a Vitamin C serum comes highly recommended. Don’t forget to use sunscreen daily, though! It’s better to prevent damage in the first place.