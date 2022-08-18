(MASS APPEAL) – A classic duo, cookies and milk. Well this tasty dessert is doing more than you would think to tackle food insecurities for local families. Square One and PeoplesBank have partnered together for Slam Dunk for Sqaure One, a Cookies and Milk fundraiser.

The fundraiser takes place Thursday, October 6th from 4pm – 7pm at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Tickets are $65.

For more information on the event, please visit startatsquareone.org

To learn more about PeoplesBank and their community involvement, please visit bankatpeoples.com