(Mass Appeal) – It’s the height of growing season in our area and if you are looking for a dish packed with nutrition and chock-full of fresh vegetables than we have just the thing! Claire Morenon from Community Involved in Sustaining agriculture – also known as CISA – is here to share her recipe for slow cooker ratatouille!

This is a simple and delicious way to enjoy a lot of summer vegetables. The amounts of eggplant, peppers, zucchini, and tomatoes you use are relatively flexible – this recipe assumes about a pound of each, so keep that in mind when selecting produce.

Ingredients:

1 onion, chopped

1 eggplant, trimmed and cut to 1 inch cubes

2-3 red bell peppers, cored and chopped

2-3 zucchini, cut into 1/2 inch circles

4-5 tomatoes, cored and chopped

3 cloves garlic, diced

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

Optional: 1/3 cup chopped olives or capers, if you like

Additional optional herbs: 1 teaspoon dried oregano, and/or ¼ c fresh parsley, chopped

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil to medium low in a pan, and cook onion while preparing the rest of the vegetables. This is an optional step that adds flavor – skip it if you’re really crunched on time.

Add eggplant, peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, and garlic to your slow cooker insert. Stir in onion, salt, remaining olive oil, and dried oregano if using. Cook on low for 5-6 hours, until vegetables are very tender. If you want the stew to be thicker, cook for an additional 30 minutes with the lid removed.

Stir in fresh basil. If using, add olives or capers and fresh parsley, and taste for seasoning. Serve as a main dish with crusty bread and cheese or with a fried egg on top. Or serve it as a side dish to anything you like!