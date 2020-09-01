Smart snack solutions using dairy products

(Mass Appeal) – Create three appealing and nutritious snacks using Hood milk. Registered Dietitian Elizabeth Ward offers her advice on healthy between-meal snacks.

Try a flavor-packed PB & J smoothie. It’s a great way to cool down after school while getting some extra calcium.

Younger kids will be delighted by this fun sandwich with a puppy face. Serve it with a glass of Hood milk for a satisfying lunch.

Finally, instead of dunking cookies in milk, try these oatmeal cups for a healthier version.

You can see the full line of Hood products as well as recipe inspiration at www.Hood.com.

