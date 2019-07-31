Smartphone tips for seniors

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is hosting a cider pairing dinner to benefit the organization this Sunday evening, Aug. 4. The Food Bank's Jennifer Therkelsen and Megan Dobro of the Borrowed Teacup joined us to talk about the event and give a preview of the tablescape.

Therkelsen said the five course dinner at Apex Orchards includes a cheeseboard, short rib, and a dessert featuring stone fruit. Ingredients are locally sourced. The event benefits the Food Bank and its many programs, including the mobile food bank, the Brown Bag program for elders, and more.