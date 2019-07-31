Smartphone tips for seniors

If you’re wanting to make the most of your smartphone, tech expert Deb D’Amico has some tips.
- Get help setting up your phone at the service provider. They are happy to help set up Contacts and phone numbers to make calling easy and also to help identify who is calling you. You can set up a photo of the person in the contact list and when that person calls you’ll see their smiling face! Providers like Sprint Verizon, ATT etc are all happy to help in the store locations, that is why they are there. They tend to be pretty busy but you’ll be happy with the service.
- Use a blue tooth device for better / assisted audio. Many people have trouble hearing a cell phone or holding up to their ear for a long time. Many blue tooth devices are available to assist and they allow you to answer and make phone calls hands free. if you have a hearing aid in some cases that can be connected to your phone as well.
- Cell phones have settings that can change the size of the letters and numbers you see on the screen. This is super helpful when you get a text. So if you have some difficulting reading emails or text this is a godsend.
- Lastly, get help from someone to set a passcode on your phone. This will keep your information safe should you lose or misplace your phone because it locks the phone when it’s not in use. These days with everyone having google and apple pay apps, and “remember me” functions on key websites like banks, losing your phone is worse than losing your purse or your wallet. It only takes a few seconds and you’ll be glad you took the time to do it. If you do lose your phone call your cell service provider and they will help you shut down the data and cellular plans.