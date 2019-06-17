S’mores with pancakes and bacon

Breaking News
by: Danny New

Dan Whalen, Blogger at the Food in my Beard, taught us how to make a s’mores recipe featuring pancakes and bacon.

Ingredients:

  • Pancake batter – homemade or from mix
  • milk chocolate
  • marshmallows – toasted on a camp fire or under your broiler
  • cooked bacon
  • maple syrup

Directions:

  • Make the pancakes, keeping them about 2 inches or less in diameter. About the size of a graham cracker.
  • Build the s’mores with the pancake first, then chocolate, then the marshmallow, then a slice of bacon, and finally some syrup before adding the top pancake.

