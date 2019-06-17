S’mores with pancakes and bacon

Dan Whalen, Blogger at the Food in my Beard, taught us how to make a s’mores recipe featuring pancakes and bacon.
Ingredients:
- Pancake batter – homemade or from mix
- milk chocolate
- marshmallows – toasted on a camp fire or under your broiler
- cooked bacon
- maple syrup
Directions:
- Make the pancakes, keeping them about 2 inches or less in diameter. About the size of a graham cracker.
- Build the s’mores with the pancake first, then chocolate, then the marshmallow, then a slice of bacon, and finally some syrup before adding the top pancake.