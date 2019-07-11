Snackable crispy kale with chickpeas

Breaking News
Chef John Slattery is back to show us a healthy snack with a satisfying crunch! Here is his recipe for crispy kale with chickpeas.

Ingredients:
Kale
Oil
Salt
Pepper
Poppy seeds
Chickpeas (prepared)
Worcester sauce

Directions:
Remove kale stems and slice through the leaves. In a mixing bowl, combine kale, oil, poppy seeds, salt & pepper and a dash of Worcester sauce. Spread out on baking sheet. Add prepared garbanzo beans and broil for 3 minutes, then turn oven to bake at 475 and cook for an additional 5 minutes.

