Snackable crispy kale with chickpeas

Chef John Slattery is back to show us a healthy snack with a satisfying crunch! Here is his recipe for crispy kale with chickpeas.

Ingredients:

Kale

Oil

Salt

Pepper

Poppy seeds

Chickpeas (prepared)

Worcester sauce

Directions:

Remove kale stems and slice through the leaves. In a mixing bowl, combine kale, oil, poppy seeds, salt & pepper and a dash of Worcester sauce. Spread out on baking sheet. Add prepared garbanzo beans and broil for 3 minutes, then turn oven to bake at 475 and cook for an additional 5 minutes.