Sore back? We’ve got advice from a chiropractor

(Mass Appeal) – The sedentary nature of the quarantine has been hard on people’s backs with all that sitting and screen time. Chiropractor Dr. Gary Gorman joined us with some information about managing your back pain.

According to Dr. Gorman back health is very important and sitting for too long is not good for your health in many ways. If you are working from home, make an effort to take breaks, walks – even consider a standing desk.

Dr. Gorman showed us two simple stretches using a chair that can bring some relief.