(Mass Appeal) - Are you missing the tastes of The Big E right now? While the fair itself isn't happening because of COVID-19, you can enjoy some of the popular food vendors every Tuesday - Sunday through October 18th. Tim Garstka joins us with details live from opening day at The Big E Food-To-Go Drive Thru.

It will cost $5 per vehicle for a specific time slot and you need to purchase your slot in advance at The Big E's website. For tickets and more information visit TheBigE.com