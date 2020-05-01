1  of  2
South Hadley girl hosts “Dreamland with Aaliyah, ” a virtual story hour

(Mass Appeal) – A nine-year-old girl from South Hadley decided to create her own virtual story hour to bring joy to local families. “Dreamland with Aaliyah” is the name of the story hour and its creator and host, Aaliyah Hall, joined us with her mom, Marcella.

Aaliyah not only reads stories, but has invited guests to join her during the story hour. She has read about 50 books and has several recommendations, including “The Skin You Live In.”

Aaliyah said her friends and classmates have enjoyed connecting with her during the story hour and it’s been wonderfully received.

