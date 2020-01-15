South Hadley High’s Bag the Community food drive

(Mass Appeal) – The 9th annual Bag the Community food drive is happening this weekend. Here to tell us about the event are students Emily Couture and Olivia Geitz from South Hadley High School.

Bag the Community began 9 years ago. It was a plan created by some staff to address the crushing need of our community to stock a food pantry for our South Hadley friends and families in need.

That first year, South Hadley High School students placed 2000 bags at the doors of South Hadley homes with a note asking for donations for the empty pantry.

On MLK Day, the students returned to collect the donations. The response was overwhelming. Several hundred pounds of food was collected and the pantry opened its doors to those who needed help.

Since that modest beginning 9 years ago, South Hadley High School has led this annual effort with incredible success! Last year, the donations from Bag the Community were more than a tractor trailer could hold! Many pick-up trucks were borrowed to move the thousands of pounds of food to the pantry’s warehouse.

Bag the Community provides the pantry with more than 40% of its annual distributions of 130,000 pounds of food.

If you live in South Hadley, fill up the bag on your doorstep with non-perishable food. The students will collect the bags. If you’d like to help their mission but live in another community, drop off your donation on Monday, January 20th from 9 AM – 4 PM at South Hadley High School, 153 Newton Street in South Hadley.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bagthecommunity/